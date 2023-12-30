Local

Coast Guard uses helicopter to rescue family lost in South Slough National Estuary

By KIRO 7 News Staff

A United States Coast Guard crew from Air Station North Bend rescued three children and one man from the South Slough National Estuary, near Charleston Thursday night.

Officials say the father had called 911 and told the Coos County Sheriff’s Office that they were lost in the forest.

The aircrew was then sent to the family around 8 p.m.

Once they were found, the group was flown back to the air station before local first responders took over.

A video of the daring helicopter rescue can be seen in the social media post below.

