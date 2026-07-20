Coast Guard rescues woman from Puget Sound 2 miles from Edmonds Pier

The United States Coast Guard (USCG) rescued a woman Friday from the Puget Sound after she went into the water off the Edmonds Pier.

The call came in Friday night at around 10 p.m.

The USCG says they coordinated the launch of a MH-65 Dolphin aircrew from Air Station Port Angeles, dispatched a 45-foot Response Boat-Medium crew from Coast Guard Station Seattle, and diverted the Coast Guard Cutter Blue Shark to search for the missing woman.

A rescue swimmer from the Port Angeles aircrew used a handheld night vision device to spot splashing in the water, nearly two miles from the shoreline.

The rescue swimmer maintained visual contact and guided the aircrew to the scene, where they pulled her to safety.

They say her splashing in the water was critical in helping the aircrew locate her.

Weather conditions at the time of the search were 3 mph winds, 1-foot waves, 57-degree air temperature, and 53-degree water temperature.

The USCG says she had signs of hypothermia and was taken to the hospital for treatment.

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