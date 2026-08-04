Coast Guard rescues 2 people stranded on rocks in the Coquille River in Oregon

BANDON, Oregon — The U.S. Coast Guard rescued two people Monday after their 14-foot pleasure craft began taking on water near the Coquille River South Jetty in Bandon, Oregon. The individuals were stranded on the rocks before being hoisted to safety by a helicopter crew.

The rescue operation involved a coordinated effort between the Coast Guard, North Coos 911 Dispatch, and the Bandon Fire Department. Emergency crews responded to the distress call late Monday morning and transferred the two individuals to medical personnel by early afternoon.

Watchstanders at the Sector Columbia River command center received the initial report at 10:59 a.m. through a 911 relay from North Coos 911 Dispatch. The Coast Guard redirected an MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew from Air Station North Bend that was conducting a nearby training mission. A 47-foot Motor Life Boat crew from Station Coos Bay also launched to assist in the response.

The Bandon Fire Department reached the jetty at 11:37 a.m. and rescued both individuals from the pleasure craft. Firefighters helped the two people onto the rocks to wait for the arrival of the helicopter crew.

The Dolphin crew arrived at the jetty at 11:53 a.m. and hoisted the two to safety. By 12:30 p.m., the crew had transferred both people to emergency medical services personnel in a parking lot nearby.

Senior Chief Petty Officer Christopher Brady, the command duty officer for Coast Guard Sector Columbia River, credited the successful mission to the coordination between federal and local emergency responders.

“This rescue showcases the unique relationship between the Coast Guard and local agencies, as well as how those relationships are leveraged during emergencies,” Brady said. “Today showcased how the Coast Guard, North Coos 911 Dispatch and Bandon Fire Department can come together to save lives.”

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