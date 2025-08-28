Class action lawsuit filed against Amazon over ‘buy movie’ options

Washington — According to a new class action lawsuit against Amazon, you don’t actually own that movie you just bought.

The lawsuit says Prime Video shouldn’t be telling people they can buy a movie, because you’re actually just purchasing a license to watch it for a short period of time.

The problem is, the license can be revoked at any time if Amazon loses the rights to that version.

Then, it disappears from your library.

This happened to one Amazon customer who filed the lawsuit, saying she lost access to her movie, soon after she bought it.

