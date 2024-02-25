Clark County deputies search for thieves accused of stealing wallets from gym

Clark County deputies are asking the public for help after two suspects entered Club Pilates in Hazel Dell and stole several wallets from gym members on Feb. 18.

Three suspects allegedly used the stolen credit cards later that same day.

If you have any information police ask that you email Deputy Nohrenberg at Amanda.nohrenberg@clark.wa.gov

🚨🚓🔍 Can you ID Me? 🚨🚓🔍 On 2/18/2024, at least two suspects entered Club Pilates in Hazel Dell and stole several wallets... Posted by Clark County Sheriff's Office, Washington State on Sunday, February 25, 2024









©2024 Cox Media Group