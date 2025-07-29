City of Seattle released mandated plan of ‘abatement’ to address issues at Denny Blaine Park

SEATTLE — Following a court-granted injunction, the city of Seattle has released its plan to address public nudity and other sexual acts at Denny Blaine Park.

This comes after a court granted an injunction that was brought forth by the group ‘Denny Blaine Park For All,’ a neighbor association.

The group was calling for the closure of Denny Blaine Park following “nearly daily” instances of public masturbation, sex acts and drug use.

A judge granted the injunction, but instead of granting the group’s wish to close the park immediately, the judge granted the city 14 days to come up with an abatement plan.

In a statement about the abatement plan, the city of Seattle said":

“In response to the Court’s ruling on preliminary injunction, the City has submitted an initial plan to abate nuisance activities and improve conditions at Denny Blaine Park. The plan divides the park into two areas: clothing optional and clothing required. Under the plan, the City will establish visual barriers for the clothing optional areas; install new signage that clearly states Park rules and state and local laws; and significantly increase Park Ranger and staff presence to educate users on Park Code, promote voluntary compliance of rules, and provide enforcement if needed.

The City has consistently said that we will not tolerate lewd and illegal activities at the park including masturbation, leering, or public sex. We believe the proposed plan balances the historical nude use of the park, including by the LGBTQIA+ community, while also addressing unwanted and illegal behaviors that impact both park users and the surrounding community."

The abatement plan, released on July 28, includes the following measures the city plans to take:

Limiting the portion of the Park that is clothing optional to the area of the Park least visible from residences.

Establishing visual barriers to separate the clothing optional area of the Park.

Denny Blaine park map

Installing clearly marked signage throughout the Park and at its entrances stating Park rules.

Implementing a substantial increase in staffing of Park Rangers and/or Seattle Parks and Recreation staff at the Park.

Using a progressive discretionary enforcement approach, which may include educating, warning, and citing individuals who do not comply with Park rules and, where necessary, requesting assistance from law enforcement to address criminal activity such as sexual criminal lewd conduct.

In the document, the city said it: “respectfully objects to any order that would (1) requre the city to obtain approval from the court for any abatement plan, (2) direct the city to exercise its discretion in a particular way, and/or (3) impose upon the City any obligation to abate criminal conduct that exceeds mere nudity at the Park.”

In a statement to KIRO 7, the group “Denny Blaine for All” said:

Here you go from the Denny Blaine Park for All group. Our official statement regarding the abatement document released by the city of Seattle today:

“The City’s plan fails to address the ongoing illegal activity at Denny Blaine Park and even recommends “limiting the portion of the park that is clothing optional to the area least visible from residences.” We fail to see how that could even be possible, let alone how it could be enforced. Their additional suggestions for more signage and part-time park rangers has failed before and will fail again.

“Since the injunction, public safety has worsened—underscored by a large overnight party that drew a major police response after one parkgoer brandished a gun and another slashed tires during a heated argument. Public sex acts, masturbation, indecent exposure, and lewd conduct also continue. The plan ignores the park’s “free-for-all” reality and growing risk of serious harm to park goers and the community.”

The city said it will address these issues during the Aug. 6 hearing.

