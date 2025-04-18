City of Seattle and Comcast announce $3 million in grants for 100 local businesses

As part of the Comcast RISE program, the City of Seattle announced a partnership with the media company to invest $3 million in local small businesses in King County, the city said in a release.

The grants will be awarded to 100 eligible small businesses that apply between May 1 to 31 to include relief funds, technology makeovers, business consultation services, and other benefits, the release said.

Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell, Comcast representatives, and other city officials will officially launch the initiative in an event on April 30.

The Comcast RISE program invests in local communities and in addition to Seattle, 2025 recipient cities include Boston, Nashville, Grand Rapids, MI, and South Valley, UT, according to their website.

For more information on applying for RISE grants, visit ComcastRISE.com.

