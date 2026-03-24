City of Seattle announces removal of César Chávez’s name from neighborhood park

SEATTLE — In response to the allegations of sexual abuse recently reported against César Chávez, the City of Seattle and King County have agreed to remove his name from the park located in the South Park neighborhood.

“Parks are community spaces, and everyone who visits should feel welcome there,” said Seattle Mayor Katie Wilson. “When a name causes pain, we have a responsibility to act. I’m grateful to Councilmembers Rinck and Mosqueda for their leadership, and I look forward to working with the South Park community to choose a new name that reflects our values.”

According to a news release from Mayor Wilson’s office, this is effective immediately.

“The City and County stand with the survivors who have come forward and are committed to ensuring that our public spaces reflect the values of dignity, safety, and justice that our communities hold. Working in close partnership with community members and local organizations, the City and County will lead an inclusive process to rename the park,” the news release from her office stated.

This action comes at the urging of City Councilmember Rinck and County Councilmember Mosqueda.

“King County and Seattle stand with survivors and share in the value that every person should feel safe, respected, and seen—especially in our shared public spaces,” said King County Councilmember Teresa Mosqueda. “The renaming of this park shows that we hear the voices of survivors, share in the demand for accountability, and take seriously our responsibility to confront this history of harm—no matter who the perpetrator is. Thank you to Councilmember Rinck for your partnership and to the Seattle Parks for your swift action to help right this wrong and bring forward a new name that honors and lifts up the farmworkers movement in this space.”

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