City of Port Angeles asking residents to conserve water after major leak found

PORT ANGELES, Wash. — As of Sunday, The City of Port Angeles is asking its residents to conserve water after a significant leak was found on a 24-inch water main.

The water main connects the city’s water treatment facility to its reservoirs and is leaking around 150 gallons per minute.

The city said they are going to shut down the water line midday on Sunday to make repairs. But before that, it will make sure the reservoirs are full.

However, the reservoirs can’t be filled again until the repairs are made so the city is urging all residents to conserve water.

“Non-essential water uses, such as irrigation, filling of swimming pools, washing of cars, and pressure washing, are strongly discouraged,” said the city.

The leak is located along the Olympic Discovery Trail between 18th Street and Casey Way. A portion of the trail will be closed Sunday at 1:30 p.m. This includes the segment located between the 18th Street and Kacee Way Trailhead and Lower Elwha Road and Kacee Way Trailhead.

Repairs are supposed to be completed on Sunday.

“Once this occurs, the water main will be flushed, disinfected, and water samples tested to ensure safety. Should reservoir levels drop to a critical range, the city will be required to put the water main into service before sample results have been obtained. If this occurs, a precautionary boil water advisory will be issued, requiring all city residents to use boiled tap water or bottled water for drinking, cooking, making ice, and brushing teeth,” said the city.

Updates will be posted to the city’s Facebook page.

