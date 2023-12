Some City of McCleary workers, in Grays Harbor County, are receiving furlough notices after the city council didn’t pass its annual budget.

The city didn’t pass the budget because it said there’s a deficit in the general funds and the mayor is still trying to give raises to department leads.

There is a council meeting on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. where the council and the mayor will try to come to a compromise on the budget.

