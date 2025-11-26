Christmas trees for animals: How you can support a local rescue this year

WOODINVILLE, Wash. — A local animal rescue is hosting a Christmas tree sale in Woodinville. All funds raised support the organization’s work in finding homes for abandoned dogs and cats in need.

The Red Waggin’ Rescue was founded in 2012. Leaders of the rescue say they started the organization out of a need for the City of Connell, located in Eastern Washington, which was without a proper animal shelter and had no pet rescue service.

The fundraiser will take place the weekend of December 5th-8th in the PetSmart parking lot, located at 17845 Garden Way NE.

Trees will be available from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Christmas trees for animals Red Waggin’ Rescue (Red Waggin’ Rescue)

In addition to the trees, the rescue will have treats for sale and “Santa Paws” photos on Saturday and Sunday.

The organization will also accept donations online. The group is always looking for more fosters and volunteers, too.

©2025 Cox Media Group