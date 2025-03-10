Chokepoints: Plan ahead for road work this week, impacting I-405, I-5, I-90 and more

This story was originally published on MyNorthwest.com

The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) has quite a few projects scheduled this week as construction season begins to ramp up. The following closures are overnight with a limited effect on drivers. For those who commute in the off-hours this could be crucial to help you avoid delays.

Bellevue: Full closure on Interstate-405

Monday, March 10th through Thursday, March 13th, WSDOT crews will close all northbound lanes on Interstate-405 (I-405) between Southeast 8th Street and Northeast 4th Street. Along with the interstate lanes, the Southeast 8th Street on-ramp and the Northeast 4th Street on/off-ramps will close between 11 p.m. – 4:30 a.m., nightly.

The Main Street Bridge will also close during these hours with a detour in place. This closure is to allow crews to continue work on the I-405/Renton to Bellevue Widening and Express Toll Lanes Project.

Seattle: Interstate-5 lane reductions

WSDOT is currently preparing for the massive I-5 Yesler to Northgate project.

The biggest part of the project, the renovation of the Ship Canal Bridge, has been delayed until 2026 due to budget concerns, in the meantime crews are working on less tedious repairs and improvements associated with the overall project. Monday and Tuesday drivers will see lane closures on southbound I-5 from Northeast 45th Street to Mercer Street. The on-ramp from Northeast 45th Street and the off-ramp to Mercer Street will join the closure between 10 p.m. – 5 a.m.

Wednesday and Thursday lane and ramp closures move to northbound I-5 between Harvard Avenue East to Northeast 45th Street, including the on-ramp from Harvard Avenue East. Detours will be in place during the closures between 9 p.m. – 5 a.m.

Snoqualmie: I-90/State Route 18 interchange

WSDOT crews will be installing signs, traffic signals and loops, and conduits through most of the week bringing lane and ramp closures at the interchange.

SR 18/Snoqualmie Parkway on-ramp to eastbound I-90: The ramp will close from 9 p.m. Monday, March 10, to 5 a.m. Tuesday, March 11. A signed detour will use westbound I-90 and loop around at Preston/Fall City (exit 22) to eastbound I-90.

The ramp will close from 9 p.m. Monday, March 10, to 5 a.m. Tuesday, March 11. A signed detour will use westbound I-90 and loop around at Preston/Fall City (exit 22) to eastbound I-90. Eastbound I-90: The left two lanes will close from 9 p.m. Tuesday, March 11, to 1 a.m. Wednesday, March 12, near the SR 18 interchange. The right two lanes will close from 9 p.m. Wednesday, March 12, to 12:01 a.m. Thursday, March 13.

The left two lanes will close from 9 p.m. Tuesday, March 11, to 1 a.m. Wednesday, March 12, near the SR 18 interchange. The right two lanes will close from 9 p.m. Wednesday, March 12, to 12:01 a.m. Thursday, March 13. SR 18/Snoqualmie Parkway: SR 18/Snoqualmie Parkway will be reduced to a single lane in each direction under the I-90 bridges from 11 p.m. Tuesday, March 11, to 4 a.m. Wednesday, March 12. SR 18/Snoqualmie Parkway will be reduced to a single lane with flaggers alternating traffic under the I-90 bridges from 9 p.m. Thursday, March 13, to 4:30 a.m. Friday, March 14.

SR 18/Snoqualmie Parkway will be reduced to a single lane in each direction under the I-90 bridges from 11 p.m. Tuesday, March 11, to 4 a.m. Wednesday, March 12. SR 18/Snoqualmie Parkway will be reduced to a single lane with flaggers alternating traffic under the I-90 bridges from 9 p.m. Thursday, March 13, to 4:30 a.m. Friday, March 14. Eastbound I-90 off-ramp to SR 18/Snoqualmie Parkway: The ramp will close from 9 p.m. Wednesday, March 12, to 5 a.m. Thursday, March 13. A signed detour will continue eastbound on I-90 to Winery Road/Southeast North Bend Way (exit 27) and loop around to use the westbound I-90 off-ramp to SR 18/Snoqualmie Parkway.

This work is part of the I-90/SR 18 Interchange Improvements project, expected to be complete later this year.

SeaTac: Southbound I-5 off-ramp to South 188th Street

WSDOT continues with ramp improvements and repairs this week on the South 188th Street/Orillia Road off-ramp from southbound I-5. This is one small project on a much larger scale that spans 3 counties on the regional pavement repair project.

Monday through Friday drivers will not have access to this off-ramp between 10 p.m. – 5 a.m. A detour will send drivers to South 200th Street/Military Road and loop back to the South 188th Street off-ramp via northbound I-5.

SeaTac Airport

Monday through Friday, the Port of Seattle will have crews replacing overhead signs and sign bridges. Drivers will see lane closures on both upper and lower decks between 8 p.m. – 8:30 a.m. All lanes may close momentarily between midnight and 4 a.m.









