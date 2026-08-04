Chill out during this week’s heat wave courtesy of Pierce Transit

It’s become a regular service to Pierce County residents during the excessive heat bursts we often get throughout our summer season.

This week, the free rides to cooling centers continue.

Pierce Transit is partnering with Pierce County Human Services to provide free rides to local cooling centers and shelters on bus, runner, and shuttle paratransit (for registered shuttle customers).

The free rides to cooling centers and shelters are in effect on Pierce Transit services from the start of service Aug. 4 through the end of service on Aug. 7.

The free round trips are available throughout the day and evening on those dates for passengers who tell the driver they are traveling to or from a cooling center or shelter.

Cooling shelters are open in many Pierce County locations including Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, Parkland and Gig Harbor.

For more information on cooling centers and shelters, visit Pierce County’s website.

Nate Connors is a traffic reporter for KIRO Newsradio. Follow him on X. Read more of his stories here. Submit news tips here.

This story was originally posted to MyNorthwest.com

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