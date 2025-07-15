Local

Child rescued from Auburn cliffside

By KIRO 7 News Staff

AUBURN, Wash. — Firefighters rescued a child from an Auburn cliffside on Monday.

The Valley Regional Fire Authority (VRFA) worked alongside South King Fire, Auburn Police Department, Kent Police Department, and Puget Sound Fire crews to bring the child to safety.

According to VRFA, firefighters used a technical rope system to pull the child from the cliffside above GameFarm Park in Auburn.

Firefighters confirmed the child only suffered minor injuries and was sent to MultiCare Hospital for further evaluation.

