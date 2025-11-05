Chick-fil-A to open new WA location, second restaurant opening in past week

SHORELINE, Wash. — This story was originally posted on MyNorthwest.com

One week after another location opened up in Washington, this Thursday marks the grand opening of Chick-fil-A’s newest restaurant in the state — located in Shoreline at 19557 Aurora Ave N.

The fast-food eatery is officially opening on Nov. 6.

“My wife and I have always dreamed of planting roots in the Pacific Northwest, and we’re thrilled to open the first Chick-fil-A here in Shoreline,” owner Kyle Brown said. “Our goal is to create a welcoming space where family and friends can make memories together, and to give back to the community we are proud to now call home.”

To celebrate the opening, which first opened its doors at 6:30 a.m. Nov. 6, customers dressed in cow print — whether it’s a full cow costume or a simple cow-spotted accessory — can enjoy one free entrée.

This location will be open Monday through Saturday from 6:30 a.m. to 10 p.m., offering dine-in, drive-thru, carry-out, catering, and mobile ordering services.

The Shoreline restaurant is one of nine restaurants expected to open in Washington by early 2027. In total, this restaurant expansion will create more than 900 jobs in the state. Last week, Marysville had a Chick-fil-A location open.

Chick-fil-A currently operates 22 restaurants across Washington, but is expected to open nine more in Bellingham, Bremerton, Burlington, Everett, Maple Valley, Olympia, Shoreline, and Spokane.

Follow Frank Sumrall on X. Send news tips here.

©2025 Cox Media Group