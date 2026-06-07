Chestnut Fire in Chelan nears 20% containment

CHELAN, Wash. — Crews in Central Washington are working to contain a wildfire that sparked in Chelan over the weekend.

The Chestnut Fire is about 1,500 acres, according to Chelan Fire and Rescue.

It is burning on the back side of Chelan Butte.

Multiple aircraft are helping to slow the spread.

Containment is around 20% and the Chelan Falls area is under a Level 2 evacuation advisory—which means to be ready to leave at a moment’s notice.

No structures have been lost, and no injuries have been reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

“Today’s progress reflects the aggressive and coordinated efforts of our local fire resources. Evacuation levels are expected to be reduced later this afternoon,” Chelan Fire and Rescue shared.

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