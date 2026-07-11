Cherished Lake Forest Park restaurant shutting down after nearly 20 years

After nearly 20 years of business, the Lake Forest Bar and Grill is shuttering its doors.

“It is with heavy hearts that we share that, after 19 years, Lake Forest Bar & Grill will be closing our doors,” the restaurant’s management posted on social media.

Located in Lake Forest Park’s town center, the grill featured classic American food covering breakfast, lunch, dinner, and happy hour. The establishment’s owners revealed that the last day of business will be this Sunday.

“We hope you’ll stop by one last time to enjoy a meal, share a memory, and say goodbye,” management wrote. “Every visit this week will help us achieve one very important goal: earning enough to pay our incredible team one final paycheck. They have worked tirelessly to serve this community, and we would love nothing more than to take care of them one last time.”

The closure is due to what many independent restaurants are facing in this current climate — a series of ongoing financial challenges that crippled the eatery.

“To our guests, neighbors, friends, and everyone who has supported us over the past 19 years — thank you,” management added. “You’ve allowed us to be part of birthdays, anniversaries, first dates, family dinners, game days, and countless everyday moments. We will always be grateful for that.”

Community reacts to sudden closure

The restaurant’s post on social media garnered several responses from the Lake Forest community, many of them mourning the loss of the nearly 20-year-old community staple.

“This makes me incredibly sad, less for me but for the amazing group of people who made The Grill such a special place,” a Lake Forest resident commented under the announcement. “A very heartfelt thank you for your commitment to Lake Forest Park and all you have contributed to the community. You will all be missed.”

“We were regular customers from the beginning. Every family birthday was celebrated there,” a former Lake Forest resident wrote. “We played trivia for years with Kevin as our server. We more than appreciated that Lilli knew exactly how my husband would drink his coffee. We moved to New Mexico two years ago, but every visit back to the NW includes at least one dinner with you.”

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