Chemical Safety and Hazard Investigation Board at risk of losing funding after Longview implosion

Of all the agencies investigating the tank rupture in Longview that killed 11 people, the one that will likely go most in-depth, is at risk of losing its funding.

Dr. Marty Cohen, ScD and Director of UW’s Environmental and Occupational Health Department, says while the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), Washington Department of Labor and Industries (L&I), and Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) will look for regulatory violations, the U.S Chemical Safety and Hazard Investigation Board (CSB) will work to identify how a disaster happened in the first place.

“They’re not trying to lay blame and cite companies. They’re trying to figure out what systematically went wrong.” Cohen said.

For the second year in a row, the Trump Administration is proposing to cut the CSB’s funding entirely, citing fiscal responsibility.

“CSB duplicates more than adequate capabilities in the Environmental Protection Agency.” The Budget from the White House read.

Cohen says that the assessment misconstrues the role of the two agencies.

“In order for us to be able to prevent similar incidents, we may have to learn more about what happened than just what regulations were violated.” Cohen said.

The CSB often makes policy or regulatory recommendations based on what it finds. It also makes recreation videos of the incidents themselves, like the last and only time CSB investigated in Washington, when the Tesoro Oil refinery in Anacortes exploded, killing 7 people in 2010.

“It’s incredibly tragic what happened. It’s hard to say but this a saving grace is hopefully we can learn from it and if we can’t learn from a then that’s disaster.”

Wednesday night, a U.S House Committee passed $14 million for CSB in fiscal year 2027, in line with funding from 2026. The funding will need full U.S House and Senate approval, as well as the President’s signature.

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