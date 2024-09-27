Chehalis woman dies after she's attacked by her own dogs

A 91-year-old woman is dead after she was attacked by her own dogs in Chehalis.

According to the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office, the woman was attacked by her two German Shepherds Wednesday afternoon.

Deputies say her lower arms were in bad shape.

The woman was rushed to a nearby high school so she could be airlifted to the hospital, but she died on the flight there.

The following day deputies met with the co-owner of the dogs who voluntarily turned them over to law enforcement to be euthanized.

Anyone having possible information about the attack is encouraged to call the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office at (360) 748-9286.

©2024 Cox Media Group