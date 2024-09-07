Cheers! Cider Summit returns to Seattle this weekend

SEATTLE, Wash. — Seattle’s South Lake Union neighborhood will be filled with sunshine and cider this weekend.

The Cider Summit is happening Friday from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. on the Discovery Center Lawn.

The event will feature around 150 selections from over 40 cider, mead, fruit spirit and cocktail producers.

General Admission tickets are $40 and include 12 tasting tokens and, a souvenir tasting glass.

Designated Driver tickets are $10 and include park admission and a bottle of water.

Dogs are welcome at the event, too! They must remain on a leash and be well-behaved. There will be treats, water and more available.

