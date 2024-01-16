Check your ticket! $6.3M in unclaimed Washington lottery prizes expiring soon

Washington has just over $6.3 million in unclaimed lottery prizes set to expire within the next few days.

According to the Washington Lottery, there are a total of 22 unclaimed prices, each valued at $10,000 or more.

One of the prizes includes a Match 4 ticket worth $10,000, purchased at the Super Lucky on 19105 Bothell Way Northeast, which expires on Jan. 22.

The largest unclaimed prize is a $3.5 million ticket purchased in Seattle. That one expires on July 8. Another $1 million prize from Auburn expires on April 29.

Prizes that aren’t claimed go into a reserve account, which is then transferred to the Washington Opportunity Pathways Account supporting education across the state.

Anyone with a winning ticket of $100,000 or more should call your nearest Lottery office to schedule an appointment to claim your money. Anyone with winnings under that amount can collect their winnings at any Washington Lottery regional office before 5 p.m. on the day it expires.

You can see the full list of unclaimed prizes here.





