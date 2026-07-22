Changing voter registration in Washington

OLYMPIA, Wash. — If you change your name or move to a new address, you must update your voter registration.

If you move outside your state, you must register with the state you moved to.

Here’s how to do that in Washington.

Changing your name or address

Go to the Washington State Voter Portal.

Type in your first name, last name, and your date of birth to sign in.

At the top, click on ‘Your Voter Registration.’ This will take you to the information that the elections office has on file.

If you’d like to submit a change, hit the ‘update your name or address’ button.

Political party affiliation

Depending on your state, you may be asked your party affiliation when you register to vote.

Voters in Washington do not choose a party when registering to vote. If you want to become a member of a political party, you’ll need to contact the party directly.

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