Changes coming to Seattle’s Pacific Science Center reflecting pools

Changes are coming to the iconic reflecting pools at the Pacific Science Center on the Seattle Center grounds.

But when they’ll come – is still up in the air.

As first reported by our news partners at KIRO Newsradio 97.3, the folks at the Pacific Science Center are close to announcing what the Pacific Science Center’s pool could become.

In 2023, the center’s plan to fill the pool with soil and native plants shocked the community who saw the reflecting pools as part of Seattle’s Century 21 World’s Fair past.

The plans were immediately put on hold and the public was asked for its input.

Known as The Courtyard Project, the Center held multiple meetings, surveys, and focus groups asking what current barriers stand in the way of better serving traditionally underserved groups.

The Pacific Science Center and the reflecting pools were built by noted Seattle-born Japanese-American architect Minoru Yamasaki for the World Fair in 1962.

The pool’s elegant arches and varying platforms were part of the United States Science Pavilion during the World’s Fair.

When asked for details about the upcoming plans for the pools, the Vice President of Finance and Operations for Pacific Science Center did reveal one thing – the public disliked the ticket booth and fencing entering the Science Center complex.

The fencing will probably be removed soon, and the ticket booth will be relocated.

But as for the release of what will replace the reflecting pools? No word what will go in and when the announcement will come.

©2024 Cox Media Group