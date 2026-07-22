Central Pierce firefighters reunite with newborn they saved

About two months ago, Pierce County firefighters saved the life of a newborn after mom gave birth unexpectedly.

This past weekend, those crews reunited with both mom and baby to celebrate their remarkable experience and recovery.

According to Central Pierce Fire & Rescue, crews responded to a mother who had unexpectedly given birth at home on May 16.

“She didn’t know she was pregnant, and when firefighters arrived, her newborn wasn’t breathing,” wrote the fire department. “Our crews immediately began CPR, and after those first critical moments, the baby began breathing.”

Firefighters took both mom and baby to the hospital, where they were able to recover.

Then, in July, the pair reunited with the firefighters who helped save them to share the joy of their recovery.

“It was a privilege to reunite with mom and her baby and celebrate just how far they’ve come,” added the fire department.

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