Centenarian Celebrates 103rd Birthday, Pretty in Pink

REDMOND, Wash. — In 1920 women finally got the right to vote, Warren G. Harding was president, and The New York Times reported that rockets would never be able to fly. On August 30, 1920, Edna Parker was born!

Parker was originally from South Dakota but moved to the Puget Sound over 80 years ago. She now lives in Redmond at Aegis Living Marymoor where she celebrated her 103rd birthday on Wednesday!

Parker donned a brand-new pink dress, sash, and tiara and spent the afternoon with her Marymoor friends, including several therapy dogs.

Parker’s advice for a long full life is simply to enjoy it.

“Just live a good life. I’ve worked and I’ve traveled,” said Parker.

Parker has had a full life; she’s had multiple careers and raised twin daughters with her husband William. She is now a proud grandmother and great-grandmother.

She worked as a teacher for many years and in hospital administration.

And after a life full of blessings, Parker has a simple wish for her 103rd birthday,

“All I wish for are good friends to talk to and sweet treats,” said Parker.

