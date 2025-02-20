Cement truck driver pinned under truck in Skykomish

SKYKOMISH, Wash. — A cement truck driver is recovering after being pinned under the truck in Skykomish.

Around 8:47 a.m. on Wednesday, crews from Snohomish Regional Fire & Rescue answered calls of a person pinned under a cement truck near Northeast 130th Street and 700th Avenue Northeast in Skykomish.

When they arrived they found a person whose legs were pinned under a cement truck.

Cautious about causing further injury, crews did not attempt to move the truck.

Man pinned under cement truck (Snohomish Regional Fire & Rescue)

Crews from Snohomish County Fire District 4, a technical rescue team from the Snohomish Regional Fire & Rescue, Sky Valley Fire and King County Fire District 50 worked to stabilize the victim while the technical rescue crews stabilized and raised the cement truck.

Crews were able to pull the man out from under the truck after a tow truck raised the cement truck.

The person was taken to Providence Hospital with significant leg injuries.

