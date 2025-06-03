Celebrate Pride with wildlife at Northwest Trek

EATONVILLE, Wash. — Northwest Trek Wildlife Park is bursting with color for its annual Pride Weekend Celebration—and they want you to join them.

The event is happening June 7 and 8 from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

All weekend long, guests can enjoy watching animals interact with specially themed enrichment items created just for Pride.

The wildlife park says its bobcats will cool off with rainbow popsicles, raccoons will dig into Pride-themed presents, and many other animals will receive colorful treats like rainbow fruit skewers and ice surprises.

“These enrichments offer mental and physical stimulation for the animals, and unforgettable moments for guests,” a release from Northwest Trek states.

The habitats are also getting a festive makeover. Colorful banners, paper chains, and tissue paper poofs in a range of Pride flag colors will decorate the spaces. They’ll also double as enrichment items and visual tributes to the LGBTQ+ community.

Keeper Chats & Animal Enrichment Schedule:

Saturday, June 7

11:30 a.m. – Banana slug (outside Cheney Discovery Center)

1:30 p.m. – Bobcat habitat

Sunday, June 8

11:30 a.m. – Raccoon habitat

1:30 p.m. – Wolf habitat

To purchase tickets, click here.

