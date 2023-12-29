Caught on camera: Brazen thief runs into U-District store, steals cash register off counter

SEATTLE — A brazen robbery at a University District business was caught on camera.

At 8:30 p.m. Thursday, Seattle police were called to Sunright Tea Studio on Roosevelt Way Northeast after a man ran into the store and yanked the cash register right off the counter.

The store was still open.

The robber then ran out of the store with the register and got into the passenger’s side seat of a dark-colored SUV, which then took off.

The video was posted on the Citizen app.

The man was wearing a surgical mask and black clothing.

The suspect has not been found.

