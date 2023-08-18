Cats from Maui shelters up for adoption now at Seattle Humane Society

BELLEVUE — The Seattle Humane Society began taking in cats from Maui this week, with the first new arrivals coming into the shelter on Thursday.

The cats were transferred from Hawaii’s Good Cat Network, to “open up more foster homes there to support other cats in need in Maui,” the Humane Society said on Facebook. To transport the cats, Aloha Air Cargo donated its flight service on Wednesday.

Now, Good Cat Network has more space for fosters at their partner organization, Honi Honi Cats Maui, which is prepping to take in cats that were hurt or displaced in the recent wildfires. This also comes during Maui’s second kitten season of the year, which has shelters in the area more crowded than they normally would be.

“Put simply, Seattle Humane stepped up when we needed it most,” Good Cat Network said. “Huge mahalo from all of us here on Maui.”

The organization also expressed gratitude to the Pacific Northwest as a whole, saying that the support for their community from our region has been “overwhelming.”

As of Friday, 12 cats from Maui are up for adoption at Seattle Humane. If you’re looking to take one in, each of them can be identified on their website with a special red sticker on the cat’s photo. You see the full list here.





