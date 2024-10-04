Cat dies in early morning RV fire in Tacoma

TACOMA, Wash. — Investigators are working to learn what sparked an early morning RV fire in Tacoma that killed a cat.

Tacoma Fire says it happened a little after 2 a.m. Friday on East 35th Street.

When crews arrived, the entire RV was engulfed in flames and the fire was spreading through the yard.

No people were hurt, but the cat was found dead inside.

The cause is undetermined at this time.

1600 blk E 35th St, a little after 2am - Crews responded to reports of an RV fire. When TFD arrived on scene, the RV was fully involved, and the fire was spreading through the yard. The fire is now out. No people injured, but one cat was found deceased. Cause is undetermined. pic.twitter.com/yVt7dRe3YW — Tacoma Fire (@TacomaFire) October 4, 2024

