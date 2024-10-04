Local

Cat dies in early morning RV fire in Tacoma

By Lexi Herda, KIRO 7 News

RV fire in Tacoma claims the life of a cat.

TACOMA, Wash. — Investigators are working to learn what sparked an early morning RV fire in Tacoma that killed a cat.

Tacoma Fire says it happened a little after 2 a.m. Friday on East 35th Street.

When crews arrived, the entire RV was engulfed in flames and the fire was spreading through the yard.

No people were hurt, but the cat was found dead inside.

The cause is undetermined at this time.

