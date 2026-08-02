Carnation closes park restroom due to vandalism

CARNATION, Wash. — Carnation has closed all portable restrooms in parks across the city until further notice. The reason: vandalism.

“We recognize this is an inconvenience, and we appreciate the community’s understanding,” the city shared

According to the city, recent incidents have cost thousands of dollars in damages, including the destruction of an ADA-accessible restroom at Valley Memorial Park.

The city asked anyone who witnesses suspicious behavior in the parks to contact the police department’s non-emergency line at (206) 296-3311.

If you witness a crime in progress, call 911.

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