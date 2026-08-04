Car windows smashed in Bremerton, police searching for suspect

BREMERTON, Wash. — Bremerton police are searching for one suspect, after multiple car windows were smashed in Bremerton, yesterday morning, Aug. 3.

According to the Bremerton PD on Facebook, the affected vehicles were located near Winfield Ave.

Initially, Bremerton police were searching for four young suspects wearing hoodies, with one suspect described wearing dark clothes, carrying a large backpack, and about 5′11″ in height.

As of 1:30 p.m. Aug. 4, police have confirmed they are now looking for just one male suspect who attempted to steal five separate cars in East Bremerton.

“In each instance the suspect smashed the driver’s door window then caused damage to the steering column and ignition assembly in an attempt to steal the vehicle,” Lt. Rodney Rauback wrote in an email.

Bremerton police are still asking anyone who may have camera footage of the suspect or the attempted car thefts to upload evidence to their website.

Evidence can also be submitted by scanning this QR code.

Car windows smashed in Bremerton, police searching for four young suspects Police are now searching for four suspects, after multiple car windows were smashed in Bremerton, yesterday, Aug. 3.

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