Car slams into Port Orchard Domino’s, driver flees scene

PORT ORCHARD, Wash. — A car slammed into a Domino’s restaurant in unincorporated Port Orchard Monday night, leaving behind extensive damage — and no driver.

The crash happened just before 11:30 p.m. Monday in the 3200 block of S.E. Lund Avenue, according to the Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO).

“A woman driving a gray 2012 Ford Fusion was backing up, then suddenly accelerated and collided with the exterior wall, leaving a large indentation,” KCSO wrote in a Facebook post Tuesday. “A witness said a man got out of the car and, upon seeing the damage, threw up his hands in shock before getting into the driver’s seat and driving away.”

The damage to the restroom was so extensive that employees had to close it until repairs could be made, the post stated.

KCSO deputies have interviewed employees at the Domino’s as well as witnesses. The investigation remains underway.

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