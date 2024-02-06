Car slams into Bellevue urgent care building, ruptures gas line

BELLEVUE, Wash. — An SUV crashed into a building and ruptured a gas line in Bellevue early Tuesday morning.

People inside nearby apartments in the Lake Hills Village were forced to evacuate for around an hour before it was safe to return.

The crash occurred around 1:30 a.m. after Bellevue police tried to pull over a Mercedes SUV. The car took off speeding and officers did not pursue it.

Not long after that, calls came in to police about a car that had crashed into the Overlake urgent care center on 156th Avenue Southeast and hit a gas line.

Police are still searching for three suspects in the car that had run away from the scene.

