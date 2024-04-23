Car pulled from White River after it plunges off bridge in Sumner

SUMNER, Wash. — A car was pulled from the White River after it plunged off a bridge while apparently racing another car, according to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department.

The Pierce County Metro Dive Team recovered the car on Monday after it drove off the bridge at 142nd Ave E and Tacoma Ave in Sumner.

Sumner Police responded to the initial incident and then requested help with removing the 2013 Acura ILX from the river.

The dive team hooked up cables and lifted the car 60 feet in the air and onto the bridge deck before it was towed away.





©2024 Cox Media Group