Car fire near Sumner burns nearly an acre after spreading to hillside

SUMNER, Wash. — A car fire on westbound SR 410 near Sumner set a hillside ablaze early Thursday morning.

When crews arrived, the fire had already spread from the car onto dry brush on the neighboring hillside. By the time it was quelled, it had burned nearly an entire acre.

One person in the car was hurt but East Pierce Fire reported that their injuries were minor and treated at the scene.

The roadway near Eli Hill just before 166th was reduced to a single lane while crews worked to put out the fire.

©2023 Cox Media Group