Car fire blocks lanes of southbound I-405 in Renton

RENTON, Wash. — A car fire blocked lanes of southbound Interstate 405 in Renton on Tuesday.

The Washington State Department of Transportation first reported there was a disabled vehicle at 9:25 a.m.

The vehicle was engulfed in flames in the HOV lane near Northeast 44th Street.

All traffic stopped after a truck positioned itself across the lanes when firefighters had not yet arrived.

Fire trucks pulled up to the scene at 9:36 a.m. At that point, the flames were still burning and a lot of black smoke was rising from the fire.

Minutes later, the flames were out and plumes of white smoke rose into the air over the backed-up traffic.

Cars are getting by in the right lane.

As of 10:23 am., the HOV lane remained blocked.

