Car fire blocks lanes of southbound I-405 in Renton

RENTON, Wash. — A car fire blocked lanes of southbound Interstate 405 in Renton on Tuesday.
The Washington State Department of Transportation first reported there was a disabled vehicle at 9:25 a.m.
The vehicle was engulfed in flames in the HOV lane near Northeast 44th Street.
All traffic stopped after a truck positioned itself across the lanes when firefighters had not yet arrived.
Fire trucks pulled up to the scene at 9:36 a.m. At that point, the flames were still burning and a lot of black smoke was rising from the fire.
Minutes later, the flames were out and plumes of white smoke rose into the air over the backed-up traffic.
Cars are getting by in the right lane.
As of 10:23 am., the HOV lane remained blocked.
©2023 Cox Media Group