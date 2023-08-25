Local

Trailer fire blocking I-405 lanes in Kirkland

By KIRO 7 News Staff
Car fire blocks I-405 lanes in Kirkland Three lanes are blocked just south of NE 85th Street. (WSDOT)

KIRKLAND, Wash. — A fire burning in a semi-truck’s trailer is blocking lanes of southbound Interstate 405 in Kirkland.

The trailer erupted in flames sometime before 10 a.m. Friday.

Three lanes are blocked just south of Northeast 85th Street. Traffic is backed up three miles.

Fire crews are at the scene. Video shows firefighters climbing ladders set up against the trailer to get water directly on the fire from above.

Drivers should expect long delays.

