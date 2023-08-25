Trailer fire blocking I-405 lanes in Kirkland

KIRKLAND, Wash. — A fire burning in a semi-truck’s trailer is blocking lanes of southbound Interstate 405 in Kirkland.

The trailer erupted in flames sometime before 10 a.m. Friday.

Three lanes are blocked just south of Northeast 85th Street. Traffic is backed up three miles.

Fire crews are at the scene. Video shows firefighters climbing ladders set up against the trailer to get water directly on the fire from above.

Drivers should expect long delays.

UPDATE: The three general purpose lanes are blocked on I-405 SB just south of NE 85th St in #Kirkland for a disabled vehicle.



Expect lengthy delays or seek alternate routes. Backups are at 3 miles now. https://t.co/B2zXKCZPUR pic.twitter.com/CGlUmpC4Ol — WSDOT Traffic (@wsdot_traffic) August 25, 2023

©2023 Cox Media Group