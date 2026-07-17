Car crashes through Bonney Lake diner; minor injuries reported

BONNEY LAKE, Wash. — Two people were taken to a nearby hospital with minor injuries after a car crashed into Hungry Dawgs Diner in Bonney Lake on Thursday afternoon.

Firefighters and police responded to the call at the diner just before noon.

According to Bonney Lake police, it appears the driver’s foot slipped off the brake and they accidentally hit the gas, accelerating into the business.

There were no signs of impairment with the driver, police said.

Firefighters worked to make sure the building was stable and that there were no electrical or fire hazards.

Two people were taken to the hospital with just minor injuries.

Hungry Dawgs Diner will be closed until further notice.

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