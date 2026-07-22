Car crashes into Everett neighborhood at 100+ mph after brief pursuit, at least 1 seriously injured

EVERETT, Wash. — At least one person was seriously injured after a car crashed into an Everett neighborhood and landed upside-down in a front yard early Wednesday morning.

According to the Washington State Patrol (WSP), the car was going over 100 miles an hour when it sped past a trooper near I-5 just before 1:30 a.m.

The trooper tried to stop the driver, but just seconds later, the car crashed into the front yard of a home along Summit Ave.

“Due to the short nature of when the violation was seen and the collision occurring, review of the patrol car video will be done to determine if the trooper was in active pursuit at the time of the collision or attempting to overtake the vehicle,” WSP stated.

Everett police are handling the collision investigation.

The Marine View Drive on-ramp to I-5 was closed for a few hours, but was reopened by 5 a.m.

KIRO 7 is working to learn more about how the driver and any possible passengers are doing and will update this story with any new developments.

VIDEO: Car crashes going 100+ mph after brief pursuit

©2026 Cox Media Group