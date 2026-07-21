Car crashes into Bothell Verizon store

BOTHELL, Wash. — Nobody was injured after a car slammed into a Verizon store on Bothell-Everett Highway this week.

According to a social media post from the Bothell Fire Department on Monday afternoon, fire dept. crews responded to reports of a motor vehicle collision.

Emergency responders arrived to find a car lodged almost entirely inside the building.

“Fortunately, there were no reported injuries to the vehicle occupants or anyone inside the store,” wrote the fire department.

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