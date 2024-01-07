Car catches fire in Lacey grocery store parking lot

LACEY, Wash. — A car caught fire in a Lacey grocery store parking lot Saturday night.

The fire was quickly knocked down by the Lacey Fire Department. Nobody was injured by the flames.

Officials are reminding the public that “EVERYONE should have a small fire extinguisher in your vehicle.”

“Bad luck: having your car catch fire at the grocery store,” said a spokesperson. “Worse luck: owning the vehicle that is parked next to the car that caught fire.”

