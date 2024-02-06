Capitol Hill’s Queer Pride Festival rolls out star-studded summer lineup

SEATTLE — Capitol Hill’s Queer Pride Festival unveiled its lineup for summer 2024 on Tuesday.

Organizers bill the event as the Pacific Northwest’s largest 21 and up music and arts Pride festival, boasting a star-studded lineup that includes Santigold and Tegan and Sara among many others.

Spanning June 28 through June 30, the festival will also feature other local artists, musicians, drag queens, burlesque dancers, and DJs.

“Our mission is to create a safe and fun space for our Pacific Northwest LGBTQIAK+ community to celebrate our culture, honor our history, strengthen our unity, and recognize our diversity,” said Capitol Hill business owner Joey Burgess. “We strive to generate Queer visibility throughout our festival, Seattle, and the nation.”

Three-day general admission tickets range between $169 and $189, while VIP tickets are around $300.

