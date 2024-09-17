Capitol Hill businesses evacuated due to hazmat incident

SEATTLE — An entire retail building in Seattle’s Capitol Hill neighborhood was evacuated on Tuesday due to an apparent hazmat incident.

According to the Seattle Fire Department, the evacuation was issued as a safety precaution, and no injuries were reported.

Units responded to the 400 block of Broadway Avenue East just after noon, which holds the Broadway Market shopping mall.

According to SPD, Broadway Avenue East was shut down from East Harrison Street to East Republican Street. People were asked to please avoid the area.

At around 1:15 p.m., SFD HazMat crews entered the building to investigate. Not even ten minutes later, crews determined that the scene was safe, and transferred the incident over to SPD.

400 block of Broadway Ave. E.: Entire retail building has been evacuated as a safety precaution. No injuries reported. — Seattle Fire Dept. (@SeattleFire) September 17, 2024

©2024 Cox Media Group