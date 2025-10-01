Capitol Hill brewery saved from closure with new owner

SEATTLE — This story was originally posted to MyNorthwest.com

A decade-old Capitol Hill brewing company will remain in business after being picked up by a new owner.

Space-inspired Outer Planet Brewing is not closing, thanks to Amory Carhart, The Capitol Hill Seattle Blog reported Tuesday.

Carhart graduated from the South Puget Sound Community College’s Craft Brewing and Distilling program and has been working in the industry for around six years. He found out about the closure a few weeks ago and was able to secure a deal.

“I figured it’s now or never,” Carhart told the media outlet.

Outer Planet Brewing previously announced in February that its lease would expire at the end of September, and spent six months searching for new ownership.

“We were trying to pass the torch after 10 years, trying to put the word out and got it listed with a broker,” co-owner Gabriel Villenave told The Capitol Hill Seattle Blog earlier in September. “We talked with potentially interested people. Ultimately, no one was serious. Honestly, we didn’t really know. We think there is definitely potential there to keep it going or take it to the next level.”

Hopes began to run dry as other establishments made changes.

“It’s hardly viable to run a craft brewery when the costs are what they are on the Hill,” Villenave told the media outlet. “Smaller breweries closing, consolidation of larger breweries taking over.”

Now, Outer Planet Brewing has a bright future as Carhart worked to get the brewery up and running as quickly as possible.

Carhart plans to maintain the brewery’s European-inspired concept and original recipes, The Capitol Hill Seattle Blog reported. The company also aims to expand its wholesale business and beer programs, along with bringing more events to the 12th Avenue space.

“We are excited about the opportunity to pass the torch for Outer Planet to live on, and are grateful for the future owner to enter this new chapter of our beloved brewery,” the company wrote on its website.

Outer Planet Brewing is set to reopen on October 1.

