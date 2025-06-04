Canlis welcomes first Seattle-born executive chef in its 75-year history

This story was originally published on MyNorthwest.com.

Canlis, one of the premier fine-dining establishments in Seattle, has promoted James Huffman to executive chef. He is the first Seattle-born chef to lead the kitchen in the restaurant’s 75-year history.

Huffman has been with Canlis for nearly a decade, according to The Seattle Times, starting as a cook before working as executive sous chef. Before Canlis, he worked at Café Juanita and the old Purple Café in Kirkland. His first restaurant job was at Lake Forest Bar and Grill as a busboy.

Huffman, the eighth executive chef in the restaurant’s history, was selected from 72 possible candidates for the job.

“It’s a thrill,” Huffman told The Seattle Times in a phone interview. “I’m from Seattle, I’ve only worked in the city, and I’m just really excited to be a part of the Canlis story and to continue to champion what this restaurant is about. I feel a little bit like the hometown kid playing quarterback for the Seahawks.”

How Huffman became Canlis’ executive chef

Huffman’s internal promotion is a significant departure, as Canlis usually hires chefs from outside the city, acquiring big names with Michelin-starred backgrounds. He was the interim executive chef after Aisha Ibrahim left earlier this year. Ibrahim was one of 11 chefs selected for Food & Wine Magazine’s annual Best New Chefs in 2023. She was the first woman to be named executive chef for Canlis.

According to The Seattle Times, Huffman has already changed almost 90% of the menu, leaning into seasonal food. The “rave reviews” about the spring dishes Huffman was adding to the menu as the interim executive chef were a significant factor in Canlis’ decision to appoint him to the position permanently.

