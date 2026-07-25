Cancer survivors with WA roots and tech skills develop AI platform to help other cancer patients

A Seattle woman living with stage 4 metastatic breast cancer for 11 years, Lisa Booth, has co-developed an artificial intelligence tool called CureWise.

The tool, created with fellow cancer survivor Steve Brown, who is originally from Wenatchee, aims to help countless cancer patients manage their medical records, cancer diagnoses, treatment and maybe even help find clinical trials that could save lives.

Development of CureWise, according to Brown and Booth, began in February 2025, and it has already demonstrated success in aiding its creators and other patients in navigating their cancer journeys.

CureWise was born from Booth’s personal struggle as well as Brown’s.

For Booth, living with cancer for more than a decade, she had experience tracking new treatments and clinical trials using spreadsheets and other tech tools. She was doing all this while living with cancer and still believed there had to be a simpler way to process all the information.

The AI platform she helped design actually can help learn about a patient’s diagnosis, their overall medical conditions and history, and maybe find specific treatments or clinical trials faster and more effectively that could help them.

While developers emphasize CureWise is absolutely not a cure for cancer, it can help patients find treatment options.

Both Booth and Brown used the tool they built to navigate their own illnesses; they admit the builders became patients also.

Lisa Booth, who serves as vice president of operations for CureWise, says she applied her medical records to the tool during its prototyping stage last summer.

She used it to understand available trials when her breast cancer recurred.

“I’m quite serious, I’ve never had this much fun in my entire professional and personal life,” Booth said about the development process.

Steve Brown, co-founder of CureWise, was diagnosed with blood cancer after being displaced from his Southern California home by the Palisades fire in January 2025.

He used the AI tool to educate himself about his condition.

“I kind of took this amazing tool of AI and pointed it at my own medical record,” Brown said, explaining that gaining visibility into his condition “changes everything” by addressing the “scariest thing, the unknown.”

Through the tool, Brown learned he had a rare mutation.

Another cancer survivor, Regina Brown, also spoke to KIRO 7 about her journey with cancer and the AI platform. She credits CureWise with significantly accelerating her treatment path.

After being assaulted in Olympia last October, a visit to the emergency room revealed a growth in the area around her thyroid. Months later, she found out the growth had doubled, and in June, testing revealed an unexpected cancer diagnosis.

“My husband has stage 4 lung cancer so the fact of sitting our daughters down once again and telling them now their other parent has cancer was very daunting,” Brown said.

She contrasted her rapid treatment with her husband’s decade-long experience of “old-fashioned” research.

With CureWise, Brown said, “I went from diagnosis date of June 1st, I already had surgery by July 13th.” Her husband also began using the tool to find targeted therapy in months, rather than years.

The developers say they have implemented safeguards to protect patient privacy when using CureWise.

Lisa Booth confirmed that patient data is de-identified, stored securely, and not used to train any large language models.

“You have absolute control. You can remove your data at any point in time,” Booth stated, highlighting user autonomy.

Regina Brown expressed deep gratitude for the AI tool, describing it as life-changing for her and her family. She believes CureWise helped her, definitely helped her husband, and absolutely did save her family.

She teared up, saying, “It was an answer, it was an answer to prayer, it was just an answer.”

She admitted that finding peace of mind in her ability to manage her cancer with the tool’s assistance was transformative.

It also gave her confidence to talk to her daughters about her diagnosis, and she felt empowered with all the information she received through using the AI platform.

She says she is scheduled for a post-operation appointment next week, an outcome she attributes to the assistance of the AI tool.

©2026 Cox Media Group