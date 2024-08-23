Can you ID him? Police say man stole designer sunglasses worth more than $11K

LYNNWOOD, REDMOND, Wash. — Police are looking for a man with a penchant for high-priced shades, but it’s doubtful that he’s wearing them.

Detectives say the suspect has been stealing designer sunglasses from two Sunglass Hut stores over the last two weeks.

There have been two cases at the Alderwood Mall store in Lynnwood and two cases at the Redmond Town Square location.

Authorities are hoping to identify the culprit, as the total loss is more than $11,000 at all stores.

If you recognize the man, you’re asked to call investigators at 425-670-5628 and leave a message.

Charges against the suspect would include first-degree organized retail theft.

