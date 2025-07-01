Campfires banned in several WA National Parks

If you’re planning on camping for the Fourth of July holiday – campfires might not be allowed depending on where you’re staying.

The National Park Service has issued a fire ban for a large area in the North Cascades region.

It begins on July 3 and covers the North Cascades National Park Service Complex, which includes North Cascades National Park, Ross Lake National Recreation Area, and Lake Chelan National Recreation Area.

The ban covers campfires or the ignition of wood, briquettes, or any fuel in fire pits, fire pans, and barbeque grills.

Pressurized or bottled liquid fuel stoves, grills, or lanterns are allowed but must have an on/off switch or valve that can immediately extinguish the flame.

The National Park Service said a lack of spring rains and warm weather is contributing to an increase in fire danger.

“The burn ban helps reduce the chance of human-caused wildfires during drought-like conditions with prolonged high summer temperatures,” the news release said. “Use caution when smoking and do not discard cigarette butts. Discharging, or using any kind of fireworks, tracer ammunition, or other incendiary devices in any location are always prohibited on federal lands.”

The National Park Service said any visible smoke or flames should be reported to 911 or a ranger station.

