Man accused of attack in Seattle’s Cal Anderson Park during Pride weekend pleads not guilty

SEATTLE — The man accused of swinging a bat at protestors in Cal Anderson Park during Seattle’s Pride weekend has pleaded not guilty.

Prosecutors say Hunter Hancock hung around two groups of people who were arguing with each other before swinging a baseball bat at one of the groups.

A viral video of the altercation made the rounds on social media, showing Hancock wielding a baseball bat like a samurai sword as the situation escalates.

KIRO 7 spoke to Tim, who took the video and lives nearby. He says he knew things would take a turn after demonstrators arrived.

“They specifically wanted that. They came here to cause that to happen,” said the Capitol Hill resident. “I think they came to do something that was unlawful. And to provoke a reaction.”

The video shows Hancock attacking two people who were part of a small group that showed up to antagonize attendees, according to SPD.

“I saw ‘em start… well, they were pepper-spraying people,” Tim notes of the counter-clashers. “And you can’t do that in a crowd. You can’t pepper-spray everybody.”

Authorities say they threw everything from water bottles and beer to eggs. Someone also used pepper spray in the commotion.

As for Hancock, an officer who happened to see the attack caught him a few blocks away. He was booked into the King County Jail for assault and obstruction.

He’s accused of causing serious harm to people exercising their right to free speech. Seattle police say no one was seriously hurt.

His trial is set for September 9.

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